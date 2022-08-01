Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD traded down $8.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,721,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,866. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $80.34 and a one year high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.24.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

