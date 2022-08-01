Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.398-$5.449 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.52 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.02-$3.02 EPS.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 8.6 %

NYSE CHD opened at $87.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $80.34 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.64 and its 200 day moving average is $96.24.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.92.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

