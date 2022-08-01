CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the June 30th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CHS Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CHSCN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.31. 346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,322. CHS has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.94.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.4438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%.

Insider Activity at CHS

CHS Company Profile

In other news, Director Mark L. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $88,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

