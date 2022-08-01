Christopher W. Brandt Sells 1,532 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $10.59 on Monday, reaching $1,553.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,015. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.18, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,330.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,427.20. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,817.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,402,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $7,098,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

