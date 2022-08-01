Chong Jesus Von Sells 719 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $47,978.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,639.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

PSMT stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.30. 217,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,333. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.70. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.14 and a 1-year high of $90.77.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.87 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PriceSmart

PSMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

