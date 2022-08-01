Chimpion (BNANA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $107,668.00

Chimpion (BNANA) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Chimpion has a market cap of $38.54 million and approximately $107,668.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for $1.21 or 0.00005282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Chimpion

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

