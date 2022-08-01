Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.16 EPS

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16, RTT News reports. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded up $13.39 on Friday, hitting $163.78. 17,143,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,699,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $321.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.26 and its 200 day moving average is $154.78.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.35.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,263.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 944,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,760,000 after purchasing an additional 142,874 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 9,133.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 481,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 476,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 481,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,385,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.