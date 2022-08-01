Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,600 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the June 30th total of 233,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.4 days.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of CGIFF stock opened at $6.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $7.06.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGIFF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

See Also

