Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Up 65.6% in July

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,300 shares, an increase of 65.6% from the June 30th total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 537.7 days.
Charter Hall Group Price Performance
CTOUF opened at $7.25 on Monday. Charter Hall Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68.
About Charter Hall Group
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charter Hall Group (CTOUF)
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.