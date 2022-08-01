Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.83 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Chart Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.20-$5.60 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.20-5.60 EPS.

GTLS stock traded up $15.89 on Friday, reaching $195.09. 879,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,865. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.96 and a 200-day moving average of $157.44. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $108.29 and a twelve month high of $206.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 135.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 32.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $247,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays cut Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen set a $195.00 price objective on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.33.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

