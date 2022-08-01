Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.20-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion. Chart Industries also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.20-5.60 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $210.07.

Chart Industries stock traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $191.66. 13,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 132.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.63. Chart Industries has a one year low of $108.29 and a one year high of $206.29.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.83 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 32.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $247,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

