Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Given New $243.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $225.00 to $243.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen set a $195.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.07.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $195.09 on Monday. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 135.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.63.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 150.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 103.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

