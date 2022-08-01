Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Lowered to $93.00 at Morgan Stanley

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.00. 43,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,476,842. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

