Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the June 30th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance

CTHR opened at $1.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Neal I. Goldman acquired 40,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $54,803.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTHR. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 550,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 177,353 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 722,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 93,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 352,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 127,055 shares during the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

(Get Rating)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.