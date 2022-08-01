ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Sells $150,900.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,604.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ChargePoint Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of CHPT stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.72. 280,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,789,575. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.13. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.88.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CHPT. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,535,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,355,000 after purchasing an additional 407,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,550,000 after acquiring an additional 298,070 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,948,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,171,000 after acquiring an additional 516,124 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,485,000 after acquiring an additional 488,123 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 91.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after acquiring an additional 970,212 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

