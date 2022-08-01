Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Shares Gap Down to $3.04

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.04, but opened at $2.92. Charge Enterprises shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 4,305 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Charge Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Charge Enterprises Trading Down 5.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Activity at Charge Enterprises

Charge Enterprises ( NASDAQ:CRGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter.

In related news, COO Craig Harper-Denson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $55,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charge Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Charge Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charge Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charge Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Charge Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Charge Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Charge Enterprises Company Profile

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

Featured Articles

