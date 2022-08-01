Chainge (CHNG) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.20 Million

Chainge (CHNG) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, Chainge has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chainge has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Chainge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.32 or 0.00624657 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00016784 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001749 BTC.
Chainge Profile
Chainge’s total supply is 570,761,920 coins and its circulating supply is 110,046,435 coins. Chainge’s official Twitter account is @FinanceChainge.
Chainge Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Chainge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.