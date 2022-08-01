Centrifuge (CFG) Trading 4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $89.92 million and $173,962.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001294 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.54 or 0.00615729 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001625 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017064 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001759 BTC.
Centrifuge Profile
Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 302,266,191 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.
Buying and Selling Centrifuge
