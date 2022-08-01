Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Short Interest Update

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the first quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Robotti Robert lifted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CET traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.87. The stock had a trading volume of 13,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,877. Central Securities has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $45.14.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

