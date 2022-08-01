Celo Dollar Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $49.86 million and approximately $656,155.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00004240 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,420.56 or 0.99991639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00130538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00033439 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

CUSD is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 coins and its circulating supply is 50,202,829 coins. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

