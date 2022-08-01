Celo (CELO) Price Reaches $1.09 on Top Exchanges

Celo (CELO) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Celo has a total market cap of $495.59 million and $36.84 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Celo has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can now be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00004676 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celo Profile

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 456,611,349 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg. Celo’s official website is celo.org.

Celo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

