Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Acquired by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $900,000. HC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $7,126,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $30.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average is $29.80. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 1,860.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

