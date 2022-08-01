Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41-$0.47 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.80 billion. Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.65-$1.75 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celestica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Celestica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Celestica from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.25.

CLS stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.05. Celestica has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Celestica had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 108.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 83,070 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Celestica by 30.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 33,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Celestica by 30.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 442,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 104,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter worth about $1,946,000. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

