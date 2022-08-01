Caspian (CSP) Market Cap Achieves $441,025.18

Caspian (CSP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Caspian has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. Caspian has a market cap of $441,025.18 and approximately $3,281.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Caspian

CSP is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech.

Caspian Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

