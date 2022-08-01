Cartesi Price Up 11.1% Over Last Week (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last week, Cartesi has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cartesi has a total market cap of $102.39 million and approximately $15.17 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000738 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.54 or 0.00615729 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017064 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s launch date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 603,818,370 coins. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi.

Cartesi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

