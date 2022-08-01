Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $700.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.31 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 32.19%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Carter’s Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CRI traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,658,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. Carter’s has a one year low of $67.88 and a one year high of $111.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.02.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRI shares. B. Riley set a $114.00 price objective on Carter’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

In other news, Director William J. Montgoris acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter’s

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,777,000 after acquiring an additional 23,125 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,241,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,185,000 after acquiring an additional 30,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41,189 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 17,623.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,459,000 after acquiring an additional 448,152 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,877 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

