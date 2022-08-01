Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.10-$7.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.25 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.52 billion. Carter’s also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.10-7.60 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carter’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Carter’s from $114.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.17.

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.29. 38,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.93. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.29. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $67.88 and a 12 month high of $111.17.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $700.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.31 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

In related news, Director William J. Montgoris purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,375. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Carter’s by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth about $601,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

