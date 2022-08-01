Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.10-$7.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.25 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.52 billion. Carter’s also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.10-7.60 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRI. B. Riley dropped their target price on Carter’s from $114.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carter’s from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Carter’s from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Carter’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.17.

Carter’s Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.16. The stock had a trading volume of 28,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,172. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $67.88 and a 12 month high of $111.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day moving average is $84.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Carter’s had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $700.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

Insider Activity at Carter’s

In related news, Director William J. Montgoris acquired 1,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Carter’s by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Carter’s by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

