Carry Price Tops $0.0051 on Exchanges (CRE)

Carry (CRE) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last week, Carry has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. One Carry coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Carry has a market capitalization of $45.06 million and $18.25 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00062813 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015047 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000516 BTC.
- Witnet (WIT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- Project Pai (PAI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- My Master War (MAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000168 BTC.
About Carry
Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol.
Buying and Selling Carry
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.
