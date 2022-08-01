Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,010.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CABGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,040.00 to 1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,103.00 to 1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 900.00 to 925.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Carlsberg A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $25.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $37.37.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

