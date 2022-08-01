Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Lowered to C$287.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$302.00 to C$287.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$158.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on Cargojet from C$207.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Cargojet to a hold rating and set a C$165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$206.55.

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$148.41 on Thursday. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$115.89 and a 52-week high of C$214.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$142.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$158.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 146.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.52 by C($0.82). The company had revenue of C$233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$210.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 7.5257271 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is 105.54%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

