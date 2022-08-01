Cardano (ADA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $807.41 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002212 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $17.17 billion and $807.41 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00100854 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00035402 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000595 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00018277 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00248971 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00038795 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,739,028,516 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.