Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) Insider Buys £42,326.82 in Stock

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Rating) insider Kristian Lee purchased 78,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £42,326.82 ($50,996.17).

Kristian Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Kristian Lee sold 31,530 shares of Card Factory stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.77), for a total transaction of £20,179.20 ($24,312.29).

CARD traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 53 ($0.64). The company had a trading volume of 781,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.10, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Card Factory plc has a 12 month low of GBX 38.60 ($0.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 67.40 ($0.81). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 54.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 53.58. The company has a market cap of £181.45 million and a P/E ratio of 2,650.00.

Card Factory Company Profile

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, balloons, and gifts. It also provides cards for various occasions; and online personalized cards and gifts.

