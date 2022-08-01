Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the June 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRNCY. Barclays boosted their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($2.95) to GBX 285 ($3.43) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capricorn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 243 ($2.93) to GBX 245 ($2.95) in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capricorn Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Capricorn Energy stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35. Capricorn Energy has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a current ratio of 8.71.

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

