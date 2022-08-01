Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Sells $1,360,373.00 in Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,836,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of COF opened at $109.83 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $98.54 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.09. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $183.00 to $173.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.60.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

