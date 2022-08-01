Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Sells $1,360,373.00 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2022

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,836,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of COF opened at $109.83 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $98.54 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.09. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COFGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $183.00 to $173.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.60.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.