Cannae (CNNE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($2.68). The company had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.00 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 40.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cannae to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNNE stock opened at $21.11 on Monday. Cannae has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cannae from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 7,871,685 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $108,707,969.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,406,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,411,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,959,929 shares of company stock valued at $109,675,055 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Cannae by 66.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cannae in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cannae by 20.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the first quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 8.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

