Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.35-$5.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.29. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.72.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $2.39 on Friday, hitting $126.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,560. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $87.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $104.67 and a twelve month high of $137.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 40.35%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

