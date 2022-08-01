Callisto Network One Day Volume Reaches $15,140.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $7.91 million and approximately $15,140.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,697.92 or 0.07239029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00155158 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000468 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.