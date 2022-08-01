Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,200 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the June 30th total of 162,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, acquired 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSQ. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 38,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at $189,000. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

CSQ traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.53. 7,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,274. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $19.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. This is a boost from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

