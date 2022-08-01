Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.06-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.47 billion-$3.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion. Cadence Design Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.94-$0.98 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $186.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.40. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 66.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $189.30.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $3,457,041.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,183 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,624.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $3,457,041.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,183 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,624.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $40,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 97,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,609,552.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 414,534 shares of company stock worth $63,724,140 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,273,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,890,000 after purchasing an additional 344,471 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,401,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,430,000 after purchasing an additional 34,949 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,675,000 after purchasing an additional 368,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 16.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 939,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,453,000 after acquiring an additional 135,219 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

