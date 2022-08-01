Butterfly Network (BFLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 115.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $15.57 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Butterfly Network to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network Price Performance

NASDAQ:BFLY opened at $4.34 on Monday. Butterfly Network has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, Cowen cut their target price on Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other Butterfly Network news, insider Darius Shahida sold 16,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $51,099.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 676,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 32.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 38,528 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 28.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 71.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 13,396 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 15.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,489,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,372,000 after buying an additional 593,387 shares in the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Butterfly Network

(Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.