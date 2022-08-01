Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Acquired by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $59,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Burlington Stores stock opened at $141.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.15. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.28 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

BURL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.89.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.