BullPerks (BLP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $186,314.00

BullPerks (BLP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last week, BullPerks has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One BullPerks coin can now be purchased for about $0.0382 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. BullPerks has a market capitalization of $7.93 million and approximately $186,314.00 worth of BullPerks was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.13 or 0.00625492 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00016542 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001757 BTC.
BullPerks Coin Profile
BullPerks’ total supply is 299,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 207,848,858 coins. BullPerks’ official Twitter account is @bullperks.
