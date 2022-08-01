Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 260 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 26.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $59.56 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The business had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

