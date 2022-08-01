Buckley Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $752,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,172,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $49.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.10.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

