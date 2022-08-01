Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $616,000 Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC opened at $103.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.28.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEC. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

