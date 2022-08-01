Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $5.90 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1,674.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,281 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 1.6% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $2,845,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $39,749,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 262,943 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after buying an additional 18,330 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $77.84 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $207.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.76.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.95.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.