Buckley Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,467. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $65.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.36. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Stories

