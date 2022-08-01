Buckley Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.18.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $146.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.