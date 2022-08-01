Buckley Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,270 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $4,120,938 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $263.37 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 135.58% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research cut their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.19.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

